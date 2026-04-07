25th Infantry Division, Philippine partners synchronize tactics

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Philippine Army soldiers rehearse crossing a linear danger area during foundational training activities as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 8, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)