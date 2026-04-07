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    25th Infantry Division, Philippine partners synchronize tactics [Image 1 of 5]

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    25th Infantry Division, Philippine partners synchronize tactics

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division demonstrate crossing a linear danger area during foundational training activities as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 8, 2026. Salaknib is an annual exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen relationships between partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 07:56
    Photo ID: 9608823
    VIRIN: 260408-A-MA645-1001
    Resolution: 7298x4868
    Size: 15.55 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 25th Infantry Division, Philippine partners synchronize tactics [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    25th Infantry Division, Philippine partners synchronize tactics
    25th Infantry Division, Philippine partners synchronize tactics
    25th Infantry Division, Philippine partners synchronize tactics
    25th Infantry Division, Philippine partners synchronize tactics
    25th Infantry Division, Philippine partners synchronize tactics

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    Philippine Army
    Salaknib
    25th Infantry Division

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