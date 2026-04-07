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    MH-60S Seahawks Transport Artemis II Crew Members to USS John P. Murtha [Image 2 of 2]

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    MH-60S Seahawks Transport Artemis II Crew Members to USS John P. Murtha

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    An MH-60S Seahawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 lands on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) while transporting crew members of the Artemis II mission on April 10, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and spacecraft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space craft, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 06:10
    Photo ID: 9608788
    VIRIN: 260410-N-VX022-1522
    Resolution: 9504x5346
    Size: 22.81 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, MH-60S Seahawks Transport Artemis II Crew Members to USS John P. Murtha [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MH-60S Seahawks Transport Artemis II Crew Members to USS John P. Murtha
    MH-60S Seahawks Transport Artemis II Crew Members to USS John P. Murtha

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    TAGS

    NASA
    HSC-23
    EODGRU-1
    ARTEMIS
    Navy diver
    Astronauts

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