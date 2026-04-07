MH-60S Seahawks Transport Artemis II Crew Members to USS John P. Murtha

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An MH-60S Seahawk with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 prepares to land on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) while transporting crew members of the Artemis II mission on April 10, 2026. John P. Murtha is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations supporting NASA’s Artemis II mission, retrieving the crew and space craft following their return to Earth and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. NASA’s Artemis II mission sent four astronauts on a flight around the moon in the Orion space craft, marking the first time humans journeyed to deep space in over 50 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)