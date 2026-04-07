The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Gulf Coast Salute Airshow

Soldiers of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly at sunset to kick off the Golf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Fla. on 10 April. The airshow events are 10 through 12 April. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 00:02
|Photo ID:
|9608598
|VIRIN:
|260411-D-GH686-8245
|Resolution:
|4930x3287
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY BEACH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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