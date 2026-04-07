The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Gulf Coast Salute Airshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly at sunset to kick off the Golf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Fla. on 10 April. The airshow events are 10 through 12 April. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)