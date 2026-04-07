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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Gulf Coast Salute Airshow [Image 1 of 4]

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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Gulf Coast Salute Airshow

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Soldiers of the U.S. Army Parachute Team fly at sunset to kick off the Golf Coast Salute Airshow in Panama City Beach, Fla. on 10 April. The airshow events are 10 through 12 April. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Denniston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 00:02
    Photo ID: 9608597
    VIRIN: 260411-D-GH686-2850
    Resolution: 3262x2175
    Size: 634.58 KB
    Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Gulf Coast Salute Airshow [Image 4 of 4], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Gulf Coast Salute Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Gulf Coast Salute Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Gulf Coast Salute Airshow
    The U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Gulf Coast Salute Airshow

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    U.S. Army, Gulf Coast Salute Airshow, Panama City Beach, Golden Knights, U.S. Army Parachute Team

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