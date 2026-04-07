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    AKANG HH-60Ws, HC-130J, condcut air-to-air refueling [Image 2 of 3]

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    AKANG HH-60Ws, HC-130J, condcut air-to-air refueling

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Two U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conduct air-to-air refueling training with a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II over Southcentral Alaska, April 2, 2026. The HH-60 is the 176th Wing’s primary platform for personnel extraction since the all-weather helicopter can land in a variety of remote locations, and the crew can employ the rescue hoist when landing is not possible. To extend the helicopter’s range, a 211th RQS HC-130J Combat King II deploys refueling drogues from pods underneath the wings to refuel the HH-60 in flight. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 21:37
    Photo ID: 9608543
    VIRIN: 260402-Z-PB632-1005
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, AKANG HH-60Ws, HC-130J, condcut air-to-air refueling [Image 3 of 3], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AKANG HH-60Ws, HC-130J, condcut air-to-air refueling
    AKANG HH-60Ws, HC-130J, condcut air-to-air refueling
    AKANG HH-60Ws, HC-130J, condcut air-to-air refueling

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    TAGS

    combat search and rescue
    HC-130J Combat King II
    HH-60W Jolly Green II
    Alaska
    Rescue Triad

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