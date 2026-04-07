Two U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conduct air-to-air refueling training with a 211th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II over Southcentral Alaska, April 2, 2026. The HH-60 is the 176th Wing’s primary platform for personnel extraction since the all-weather helicopter can land in a variety of remote locations, and the crew can employ the rescue hoist when landing is not possible. To extend the helicopter’s range, a 211th RQS HC-130J Combat King II deploys refueling drogues from pods underneath the wings to refuel the HH-60 in flight. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 21:37
|Photo ID:
|9608542
|VIRIN:
|260402-Z-PB632-1006
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AKANG HH-60Ws, HC-130J, condcut air-to-air refueling [Image 3 of 3], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.