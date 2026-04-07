CNO and MCPON tour General Dynamics Electric Boat

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Congresswoman Rosas DeLauro and Congressman Joe Courtney tour General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, April 10, 2026. The visit to Electric Boat underscores the shipyard's critical role as a full-service facility specializing in the design, construction, and life-cycle support of the complex undersea platforms essential to maintaining U.S. naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)