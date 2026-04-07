CNO and MCPON tour General Dynamics Electric Boat

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle tours General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, April 10, 2026. The visit to Electric Boat underscores the shipyard's critical role as a full-service facility specializing in the design, construction, and life-cycle support of the complex undersea platforms essential to maintaining U.S. naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)