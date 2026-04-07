Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle tours General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, April 10, 2026. The visit to Electric Boat underscores the shipyard's critical role as a full-service facility specializing in the design, construction, and life-cycle support of the complex undersea platforms essential to maintaining U.S. naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 20:15
|Photo ID:
|9608462
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-PC065-3063
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO and MCPON tour General Dynamics Electric Boat [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.