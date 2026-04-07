Comstock Conducts Physical Training

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Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Kevin Ball Esterospaz, assigned to Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), participates in physical training on the ship’s flight deck, April 8, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)