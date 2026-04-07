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    Comstock Conducts Physical Training [Image 1 of 3]

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    Comstock Conducts Physical Training

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nadia James 

    USS Comstock (LSD 45)

    Sailors assigned to Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), participate in physical training on the ship’s flight deck, April 8, 2026. Comstock, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nadia James)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 16:44
    Photo ID: 9608091
    VIRIN: 260408-N-IV962-1087
    Resolution: 3744x2496
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Comstock Conducts Physical Training [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Nadia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Comstock (LSD 45)
    flight deck
    physical training

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