AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad responds to Alaska Rescue Coordination Center tasking

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gilbert Ortiz, an HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, scans the surrounding area while responding to an Alaska Rescue Coordination Center tasking near Manokotak, Alaska, March 31, 2026. The Rescue Triad composed of the 210th, 211th, and 212th, Rescue Squadrons work together with government and non-government agencies to provide search and rescue capabilities for the state of Alaska in addition to their support for operations in support of the Department of War. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Robles)