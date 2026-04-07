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    AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad responds to Alaska Rescue Coordination Center tasking [Image 4 of 7]

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    AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad responds to Alaska Rescue Coordination Center tasking

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Robles 

    176th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gilbert Ortiz, an HC-130J Combat King II loadmaster assigned to the 211th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, scans the surrounding area while responding to an Alaska Rescue Coordination Center tasking near Manokotak, Alaska, March 31, 2026. The Rescue Triad composed of the 210th, 211th, and 212th, Rescue Squadrons work together with government and non-government agencies to provide search and rescue capabilities for the state of Alaska in addition to their support for operations in support of the Department of War. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Robles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 16:33
    Photo ID: 9608036
    VIRIN: 260331-F-HS273-1009
    Resolution: 4923x3443
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad responds to Alaska Rescue Coordination Center tasking [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Daniel Robles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad conducts full mission profile training
    AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad conducts full mission profile training
    AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad conducts full mission profile training
    AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad responds to Alaska Rescue Coordination Center tasking
    AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad responds to Alaska Rescue Coordination Center tasking
    AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad responds to Alaska Rescue Coordination Center tasking
    AKANG 176th Wing Rescue Triad responds to Alaska Rescue Coordination Center tasking

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    combat search and rescue
    HC-130J Combat King II
    CSAR

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