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    SAF/FM Visits Tinker Air Force Base [Image 1 of 2]

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    SAF/FM Visits Tinker Air Force Base

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander, right, greets Dave Weinberg, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, center, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 25, 2026. Weinberg visited to learn about Tinker’s diverse mission set, connect with Finance warfighters and host a town hall with members of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 12:01
    Photo ID: 9607362
    VIRIN: 260325-F-HI919-1001
    Resolution: 6830x5464
    Size: 8.96 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SAF/FM Visits Tinker Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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