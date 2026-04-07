Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander, right, greets Dave Weinberg, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, center, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 25, 2026. Weinberg visited to learn about Tinker’s diverse mission set, connect with Finance warfighters and host a town hall with members of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9607362
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-HI919-1001
|Resolution:
|6830x5464
|Size:
|8.96 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAF/FM Visits Tinker Air Force Base [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.