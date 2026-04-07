SAF/FM Visits Tinker Air Force Base

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Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander, right, greets Dave Weinberg, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, center, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 25, 2026. Weinberg visited to learn about Tinker’s diverse mission set, connect with Finance warfighters and host a town hall with members of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)