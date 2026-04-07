Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review

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260409-N-KL637-1397 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 09, 2026) – Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren, acting chief of Navy Reserve, acting commander, Navy Reserve Force, presents the Academic Excellence Award to Seaman Jacob Vikara during pass- in-review onboard U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC), Apr. 09, 2026. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)