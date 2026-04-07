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    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review [Image 16 of 25]

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    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    260409-N-KL637-1356 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Apr. 09, 2026) – The recruit drill team performs for the pass-in-review ceremony onboard Recruit Training Command (RTC), Apr. 09, 2026. Training is approximately nine weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their career at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stuart Posada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9607191
    VIRIN: 260409-N-KL637-1356
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Recruit Training Command Pass in Review [Image 25 of 25], by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Recruit Training Command Pass in Review
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    Pass-in-Review at Recruit Training Command
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    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review

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    Recruit Training Command
    Navy Reserve
    Great Lakes
    RTC
    Recruits
    Rear Adm. Richard S. Lofgren

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