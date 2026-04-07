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    1-3 Attack Battalion Change of Command 2026 [Image 5 of 5]

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    1-3 Attack Battalion Change of Command 2026

    POLAND

    04.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey D. Murphy is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) after he relinquished command of 1st Battalion, 3rd Attack Regiment (Attack Battalion) to Lt. Col. William H. Liggett during a change of command ceremony April 9, 2026, in Powidz, Poland. The ceremony formally marks the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from one commander to another while honoring Murphy’s leadership and welcoming Liggett to command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karym Pantoja)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9607182
    VIRIN: 260409-A-AA111-9752
    Resolution: 5335x3557
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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