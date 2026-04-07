1-3 Attack Battalion Change of Command 2026

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffrey D. Murphy is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) after he relinquished command of 1st Battalion, 3rd Attack Regiment (Attack Battalion) to Lt. Col. William H. Liggett during a change of command ceremony April 9, 2026, in Powidz, Poland. The ceremony formally marks the transfer of authority, responsibility, and accountability from one commander to another while honoring Murphy’s leadership and welcoming Liggett to command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karym Pantoja)