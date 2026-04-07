Task Force Vipers Transitions Command

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Liggett, left, hands the battalion colors from to the commander of troops, right, which begins Liggett's command of 1-3 Attack Battalion during the Change of Command ceremony at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland April 9, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Karym Pantoja) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Liggett, left, hands the battalion colors from to the...... read more read more

POWIDZ, Poland - Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, bid farewell to their commander, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Murphy, during a change of command ceremony on April 9, 2026. This transition marks the end of a tenure defined by steady leadership, operational reach, and a deep commitment to Soldiers and their families. As Task Force Vipers continue its rotation in support of U.S. European Command, the moment reflected both continuity of mission and transition of leadership.

Under Murphy’s command, the battalion operated across a distributed European battlefield in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, executing aviation missions from Poland and across the theater. During the rotation, Task Force Vipers supported multinational exercises, aerial delivery operations, and joint training events focused on large-scale combat operations, including Combined Resolve and integration with allied aviation units. Leading through this environment required constant adaptation as the battalion transitioned from operations in the United States to projecting combat power forward into Europe, a shift Murphy managed with discipline, focus, and operational precision while maintaining readiness across the formation.

Beyond mission execution, Murphy placed clear emphasis on engagement. He strengthened relationships with NATO partners through consistent presence and cooperation, while also supporting community engagement efforts both in the United States and across the EUCOM theater. His approach reinforced trust with local communities, supported Soldiers and their families, and ensured the battalion remained connected not only to the mission, but to the people it represents.

“I will vaguely remember the missions, the deployments, and the hard times,” Murphy said. “What I will always remember, and am most proud of, are the people I served with.”

That mindset shaped the battalion's culture. While Task Force Viper executed demanding aviation missions and contributed to theater-level objectives, Murphy remained focused on the individuals behind those missions. The result is a formation that is not only operationally ready, but grounded in a culture of discipline, trust, and accountability.

As Murphy relinquishes command, the battalion welcomes Lt. Col. William H. Liggett and his family to Task Force Viper. Liggett inherits a formation that is ready to meet whatever comes next.

Leadership transitions are a routine part of Army life, but each carries its own weight. For Task Force Vipers, the mission continues in Europe with the same focus and discipline that have defined the formation throughout the rotation. Aircraft remain in the air, training continues across multinational ranges, and Soldiers stay ready to respond wherever needed. The environment remains complex and demanding, but the formation is built for it.