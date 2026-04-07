NSA Naples Commits to Action During Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES NAPLES, Italy (April 7, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy Commanding Officer Capt. John Randazzo announces that April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) during a proclamation signing ceremony Apr. 7, 2026. The 2026 SAAPM campaign theme is "Step forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate." The campaign is a call to action for all individuals to use their personal and collective strength to advance meaningful change in preventing and responding to sexual violence. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)