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    NSA Naples Commits to Action During Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 1 of 5]

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    NSA Naples Commits to Action During Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    ITALY

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES NAPLES, Italy (April 7, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) during a proclamation signing ceremony Apr. 7, 2026. The 2026 SAAPM campaign theme is "Step forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate." The campaign is a call to action for all individuals to use their personal and collective strength to advance meaningful change in preventing and responding to sexual violence. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 08:46
    Photo ID: 9606967
    VIRIN: 260407-N-RH019-1001
    Resolution: 5934x3956
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, NSA Naples Commits to Action During Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Naples Commits to Action During Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    NSA Naples Commits to Action During Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    NSA Naples Commits to Action During Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    NSA Naples Commits to Action During Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    NSA Naples Commits to Action During Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

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