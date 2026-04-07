PS3 Gao, Assigned to NMRTC Bethesda, is Frocked to Petty Officer 3rd Class

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BETHESDA, Md. (Apr. 09, 2026) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Zijun Gao, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda is frocked to the rank of petty officer third class by Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Tiffany Ergu, assigned to NMRTC Bethesda, during a promotion ceremony at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Apr. 9, 2026. NMRTC Bethesda mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Alec Kramer)