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    PS3 Gao, Assigned to NMRTC Bethesda, is Frocked to Petty Officer 3rd Class [Image 2 of 2]

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    PS3 Gao, Assigned to NMRTC Bethesda, is Frocked to Petty Officer 3rd Class

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda

    BETHESDA, Md. (Apr. 09, 2026) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Zijun Gao, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bethesda is presented a frocking letter by Lt. Cdr. Marie Rowe, the deputy director for administration at NMRTC Bethesda, after being promoted to petty officer third class at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Apr. 9, 2026. NMRTC Bethesda mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Alec Kramer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 08:40
    Photo ID: 9606965
    VIRIN: 260409-N-CI012-1049
    Resolution: 5198x3465
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PS3 Gao, Assigned to NMRTC Bethesda, is Frocked to Petty Officer 3rd Class [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PS3 Gao, Assigned to NMRTC Bethesda, is Frocked to Petty Officer 3rd Class
    PS3 Gao, Assigned to NMRTC Bethesda, is Frocked to Petty Officer 3rd Class

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