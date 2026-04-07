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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES NAPLES, Italy (April 7, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy Morale, Welfare and Recreation program hosts a “Pizza with the CMC” event Apr. 7, 2026. The event provides Sailors an informal opportunity to have lunch and exchange with base leadership on important issues affecting them. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)