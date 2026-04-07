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    NSA Naples Hosts "Pizza with the CMC" to Address Sailor Issues [Image 2 of 3]

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    NSA Naples Hosts &quot;Pizza with the CMC&quot; to Address Sailor Issues

    ITALY

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITIES NAPLES, Italy (April 7, 2026) U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy Morale, Welfare and Recreation program hosts a “Pizza with the CMC” event Apr. 7, 2026. The event provides Sailors an informal opportunity to have lunch and exchange with base leadership on important issues affecting them. NSA Naples is an operational base, home to over 50 commands and 8,500 personnel, providing crucial support for U.S. and allied forces across Europe, Africa, and the Central Command's areas of responsibility. From air and port operations to force protection and logistics, the base ensures combat readiness while prioritizing the well-being of service members and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 08:31
    Photo ID: 9606962
    VIRIN: 260407-N-RH019-1011
    Resolution: 4943x3295
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, NSA Naples Hosts "Pizza with the CMC" to Address Sailor Issues [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Naples Hosts &quot;Pizza with the CMC&quot; to Address Sailor Issues
    NSA Naples Hosts &quot;Pizza with the CMC&quot; to Address Sailor Issues
    NSA Naples Hosts &quot;Pizza with the CMC&quot; to Address Sailor Issues

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