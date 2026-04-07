Blue Ridge Arrives in Singapore

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From left: Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) Maj. Frankie Loau, Commander, Task Force 73 Chief of Staff Capt. Axel Steiner, U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Commanding Officer Capt. Louis F. Catalina, and ¬RSN Lt. Col. Ivan Kwah, meet following an arrival ceremony for Blue Ridge at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, April 3, 2026. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)