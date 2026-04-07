Blue Ridge Arrives in Singapore

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U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) Commanding Officer Capt. Louis F. Catalina, left, is greeted by Commander, Task Force 73 Chief of Staff, Capt. Axel Steiner during an arrival ceremony at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, April 3, 2026. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)