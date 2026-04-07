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    68TH TMC Presents O2M3 to SFC Jeffers [Image 2 of 5]

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    68TH TMC Presents O2M3 to SFC Jeffers

    GERMANY

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    SFC Jeffers was recognized on April 7, by the 68th TMC with the O2M3. The Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) recognizes individuals for their high integrity, professional competence, selflessness, and 15 years or more of dedicated contributions to Army Medicine. Congratulations SFC Jeffers on this prestigious honor and job well done!
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    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 04:57
    Photo ID: 9606883
    VIRIN: 260407-A-JW006-7590
    Resolution: 4160x5212
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 68TH TMC Presents O2M3 to SFC Jeffers [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    68TH TMC Presents O2M3 to SFC Jeffers
    68TH TMC Presents O2M3 to SFC Jeffers
    68TH TMC Presents O2M3 to SFC Jeffers
    68TH TMC Presents O2M3 to SFC Jeffers
    68TH TMC Presents O2M3 to SFC Jeffers

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