68TH TMC Presents O2M3 to SFC Jeffers

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SFC Jeffers was recognized on April 7, by the 68th TMC with the O2M3. The Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) recognizes individuals for their high integrity, professional competence, selflessness, and 15 years or more of dedicated contributions to Army Medicine. Congratulations SFC Jeffers on this prestigious honor and job well done!

"CONSERVE POWER"