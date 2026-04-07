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    Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concludes for 8th TMC [Image 1 of 8]

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    Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concludes for 8th TMC

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Johnson 

    68th Theater Medical Command

    Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concluded for the 68th TMC and a great deal of work was done by the entire unit. The 68th TMC also renamed their COIC after Medal of Honor recipient CW4 Michael J. Novosel. A few Pioneers were selected and presented a 68th TMC coin by COL Michael and CSM Brunell.
    "CONSERVE POWER"

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 03:57
    Photo ID: 9606830
    VIRIN: 260326-A-JW006-1736
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: SEMBACH, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concludes for 8th TMC [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Eric Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concludes for 8th TMC
    Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concludes for 68th TMC
    Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concludes for 68th TMC
    Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concludes for 68th TMC
    Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concludes for 68th TMC
    Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concludes for 68th TMC
    Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concludes for 68th TMC
    Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concludes for 68th TMC

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