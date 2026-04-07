Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concludes for 68th TMC

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Warfighter 26-3 Exercise concluded for the 68th TMC and a great deal of work was done by the entire unit. The 68th TMC also renamed their COIC after Medal of Honor recipient CW4 Michael J. Novosel. A few Pioneers were selected and presented a 68th TMC coin by COL Michael and CSM Brunell.

"CONSERVE POWER"