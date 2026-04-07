Date Taken: 03.25.2026 Date Posted: 04.10.2026 01:29 Photo ID: 9606811 VIRIN: 260408-N-TW242-1001 Resolution: 4284x5712 Size: 4.32 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Advancing Spine Surgery in the Pacific: First Uniportal Endoscopic Procedure at Naval Hospital Okinawa [Image 2 of 2], by Trey Savitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.