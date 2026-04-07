CFAY Signs Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2026) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), poses with CFAY Fleet and Family Readiness (FFR) and CFAY Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) staff after signing the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Proclamation April 10, 2026. The month of April is nationally recognized as SAAPM to raise awareness and refresh commitment to the relevant programs. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 23:31
|Photo ID:
|9606733
|VIRIN:
|260410-N-FG395-1011
|Resolution:
|5978x3985
|Size:
|7.34 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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