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    CFAY Signs Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation [Image 2 of 2]

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    CFAY Signs Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.10.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2026) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), poses with CFAY Fleet and Family Readiness (FFR) and CFAY Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) staff after signing the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Proclamation April 10, 2026. The month of April is nationally recognized as SAAPM to raise awareness and refresh commitment to the relevant programs. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 23:31
    Photo ID: 9606733
    VIRIN: 260410-N-FG395-1011
    Resolution: 5978x3985
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY Signs Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation [Image 2 of 2], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFAY Signs Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation
    CFAY Signs Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation

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    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Fleet and Family Support Center
    Sexual Assault & Prevention Awareness

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