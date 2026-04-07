CFAY Signs Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 10, 2026) -- Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, signs the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Proclamation April 10, 2026. The month of April is nationally recognized as SAAPM to raise awareness and refresh commitment to the relevant programs. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)