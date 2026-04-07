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    A Day in the Life: Aircraft Structural Repairer (15G) [Image 3 of 3]

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    A Day in the Life: Aircraft Structural Repairer (15G)

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.05.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Junghwan Yoon 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Troy V. Peterson serves as an aircraft structural repairer with Bravo Company, 602d Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Peterson performs composite and structural repairs, including fixing sheet metal damage, replacing fasteners and rivets, and inspecting and repairing main rotor blades to ensure aircraft remain mission ready across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. JungHwan Yoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 22:00
    Photo ID: 9606618
    VIRIN: 260406-O-A1109-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Day in the Life: Aircraft Structural Repairer (15G) [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Junghwan Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A Day in the Life: Aircraft Structural Repairer (15G)
    A Day in the Life: Aircraft Structural Repairer (15G)
    A Day in the Life: Aircraft Structural Repairer (15G)

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    2ID
    2CAB
    EighthArmy
    U.S. Army

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