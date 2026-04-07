A Day in the Life: Aircraft Structural Repairer (15G)

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Troy V. Peterson serves as an aircraft structural repairer with Bravo Company, 602d Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division. Peterson performs composite and structural repairs, including fixing sheet metal damage, replacing fasteners and rivets, and inspecting and repairing main rotor blades to ensure aircraft remain mission ready across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. JungHwan Yoon)