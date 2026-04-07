CNO and MCPON tour General Dynamics Bath Iron Works

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman and Maine Senator Angus King join Sailors assigned to the future USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) for a group photo while touring Bath Iron Works Shipyard in Bath, Maine, April 9, 2026. The visit to BIW underscores the shipyard's critical role as a full-service facility specializing in the design, construction, and life-cycle support of the complex surface combatants essential to maintaining U.S. naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)