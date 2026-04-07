CNO and MCPON tour General Dynamics Bath Iron Works

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Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle recognizes a Sailor assigned to the future USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) while touring Bath Ironworks Shipyard in Bath, Maine, April 9, 2026. The visit to BIW underscores the shipyard's critical role as a full-service facility specializing in the design, construction, and life-cycle support of the complex surface combatants essential to maintaining U.S. naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)