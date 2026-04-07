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Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground has a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities available to people who want to stop by this unique campground nestled in Pine View Recreation Area. Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. Celebrating 54 years of use in 2026, Pine View Recreation Area includes hundreds of acres of publicly accessible land with miles of hiking trails, the La Crosse River that’s home to several species of trout, Trout Falls on the La Crosse River, Suukjak Sep Lake and Suukjak Sep Creek, the campground, and Whitetail Ridge Ski Area. The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 502-898-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground. (U.S. Army Graphic by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)