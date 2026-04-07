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    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground [Image 3 of 3]

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    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground has a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities available to people who want to stop by this unique campground nestled in Pine View Recreation Area. Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. Celebrating 54 years of use in 2026, Pine View Recreation Area includes hundreds of acres of publicly accessible land with miles of hiking trails, the La Crosse River that’s home to several species of trout, Trout Falls on the La Crosse River, Suukjak Sep Lake and Suukjak Sep Creek, the campground, and Whitetail Ridge Ski Area. The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 502-898-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground. (U.S. Army Graphic by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9606266
    VIRIN: 260409-A-A4608-8554
    Resolution: 1536x1024
    Size: 498.57 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground
    Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground set to open for 2026 season on May 1

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Pine View Campground, Army outdoor recreation, IMCOM

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