Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground set to open for 2026 season on May 1

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground has a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities available to people who want to stop by this unique campground nestled in Pine View Recreation Area. Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. Celebrating 54 years of use in 2026, Pine View Recreation Area includes hundreds of acres of publicly accessible land with miles of hiking trails, the La Crosse River that’s home to several species of trout, Trout Falls on the La Crosse River, Suukjak Sep Lake and Suukjak Sep Creek, the campground, and Whitetail Ridge Ski Area. The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 502-898-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground. (U.S. Army Graphic by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground has a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities...... read more read more

Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground will be open for the 2026 season beginning May 1, said Supervisory Recreational Specialist Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

“We are looking forward to another fun-filled summer of camping at Pine View and hope to see everyone come out and stay with us,” Karis said.

The campground has a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities available to people who want to stop by this unique campground nestled in Pine View Recreation Area. Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area.

Celebrating 54 years of use in 2026, Pine View Recreation Area includes hundreds of acres of publicly accessible land with miles of hiking trails, the La Crosse River that’s home to several species of trout, Trout Falls on the La Crosse River, Suukjak Sep Lake and Suukjak Sep Creek, the campground, and Whitetail Ridge Ski Area.

“Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more,” Karis said. “In … the entire Pine View Recreation Area there’s opportunities to enjoy some fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities.

One activity includes participating in Wisconsin’s fishing season, which prospective anglers can partake along the La Crosse River in the Pine View Recreation Area near the campground. Anglers must have the required Fort McCoy fishing license and related Wisconsin fishing license and trout stamp to be able to fish on the installation. Learn more about fishing rules and requirements for Fort McCoy by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.

“Suukjak Sep Lake also offers a place for anglers to try their hand at fishing,” Karis said.

The lake was formerly known as Squaw Lake. The new name, Suukjak Sep, translates to “black wolf” in the Ho-Chunk language and was renamed recently. The lake is a man-made impoundment on Suukjak Sep Creek which was also recently renamed. The creek itself was named Squaw Creek sometime in the mid-1800s.

Every spring the lake is stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout, too, and it has a natural population of other species of fish to include bluegill and bass. Fort McCoy fishing rules also apply for Suukjak Sep Lake and all permits and licenses are required. Refer to the Fort McCoy iSportsman website, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net, for more information.

And another great outdoor recreation opportunity for the public to see and visit are the Pine View Recreation Area hiking trails, Karis said.

“If you want to see something incredibly beautiful, then come see Trout Falls,” Karis said.

The equipment-issue operation at Recreational Equipment Checkout also will be fully available.

Some of the services that are available at the campground include:

— full-service campsites and cabins, including many new cabins.

— fishing and hiking trails (for guests only).

— lake/beach (no lifeguards on duty).

— rental equipment.

— shuffleboard.

— miniature golf.

— comfort stations (toilets/showers).

— camp store (retail items, such as wood, are available via delivery to sites).

— yurts, tent sites, and basic electric sites.

— playgrounds and pavilions.

— basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes areas.

And for 2026, Karis said the campground will have the following activities planned:

— Kentucky Derby Viewing event will be on May 2.

— Down and Dirty Trail Run is June 20.

— Christmas in July is July 25.

— Haunted Trails is Aug. 22.

— Electric or motorized bikes and scooters are prohibited at Pine View Campground.

— There will be a weekly movie showing at 6 p.m. on Saturday evenings on the E-Trailer.

— Axe throwing trailer will be available Fridays through Sundays for $10 per hour per person.

Karis added, “We have exceptional camp sites, cabins, and more. I encourage everyone to pay us a visit.”

The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 502-898-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.

(The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation contributed to this article.)