(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Presidio of Monterey shows appreciation to military children during Month of the Military Child [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Presidio of Monterey shows appreciation to military children during Month of the Military Child

    SEASIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Benjamin Ingold 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Col. Dan Artino, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, speaks to George C. Marshall Elementary School students at a Month of the Military Child assembly in Seaside, California, April 8, 2026. Artino praised the courage and spirit of military children and acknowledged that they make sacrifices just like their parents. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 17:13
    Photo ID: 9606106
    VIRIN: 260408-A-CD693-4903
    Resolution: 4909x3273
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: SEASIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidio of Monterey shows appreciation to military children during Month of the Military Child [Image 6 of 6], by Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Presidio of Monterey shows appreciation to military children during Month of the Military Child
    Presidio of Monterey shows appreciation to military children during Month of the Military Child
    Presidio of Monterey shows appreciation to military children during Month of the Military Child
    Presidio of Monterey shows appreciation to military children during Month of the Military Child
    Presidio of Monterey shows appreciation to military children during Month of the Military Child
    Presidio of Monterey shows appreciation to military children during Month of the Military Child

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Presidio of Monterey shows appreciation to military children during Month of the Military Child

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery