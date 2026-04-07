Presidio of Monterey shows appreciation to military children during Month of the Military Child

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Col. Dan Artino, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, speaks to George C. Marshall Elementary School students at a Month of the Military Child assembly in Seaside, California, April 8, 2026. Artino praised the courage and spirit of military children and acknowledged that they make sacrifices just like their parents. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)