Presidio of Monterey shows appreciation to military children during Month of the Military Child

Photo By Benjamin Ingold | Maj. Daniel Melin, the family and life chaplain at U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, speaks to George C. Marshall Elementary School students at a Month of the Military Child assembly in Seaside, California, April 8, 2026. Melin shared life lessons through stuffed animals and how military children can emulate them to deal with the stress of military life. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Benjamin Ingold | Maj. Daniel Melin, the family and life chaplain at U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of...... read more read more

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (Apr. 9, 2026) -- U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey leadership joined Naval Support Activity Monterey and Monterey Peninsula Unified School District leaders in thanking military children for the sacrifices they make during a Month of the Military Child assembly at George C. Marshall Elementary School in Seaside, California, April 8.

The assembly included a proclamation signing by Col. Dan Artino, commander of USAG PoM, Capt. Ryan Easterday, commander of NSAM, and PK Diffenbaugh, superintendent of MPUSD, and speakers encouraging the students as they navigate military life.

Artino praised the courage and spirit of military children and acknowledged that they make sacrifices just like their parents.

“You are very special to our military. Each and every one of you,” Artino said. “When your parents serve, you serve. We understand how difficult that can be, but I want to tell you something really amazing. All of those challenges that you face, that makes you incredibly strong, resilient and adaptable.”

Maj. Daniel Melin, the family and life chaplain at USAG PoM, spoke after Artino and shared life lessons through stuffed animals. He brought a horse, shark, snake, sloth, alligator and bear to use as vehicles for his lesson.

The chaplain shared an attribute of each animal and how military children can emulate them to process the stress of military life in a healthy way. Melin also included lessons to help non-military affiliated classmates understand the lives of their peers.

"Do you know what is interesting about an alligator?” Melin asked. “They make nests to live in like a bird. Military kids move a lot and need to make nests like alligators in new homes. You can help your military friends build their nest and make a new place feel like home for them.”

The assembly and proclamation signing was facilitated by Blanca Felix, the school liaison officer for USAG PoM, and John McKenzie, the SLO for NSAM. The pair support over 1,273 military connected children in MPUSD, military children in other school districts and homeschool families.

Felix encourages all military families, regardless of education type, to review the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission (Hyperlinked) guide for successful educational transitions before the upcoming PCS season and fall school semester.

Felix and the rest of the team at PoM Child and Youth Services are committed to reducing the stress of military life and are ready to assist families with any questions about school and military life.