AAE Awards 2025
The 2025 Army Acquisition Executive’s (AAE) Excellence in Leadership Awards honored teams and individuals whose dedication and innovative spirit are crucial in providing Soldiers with a decisive edge, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (Photo by Laura Buchta)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9605944
|VIRIN:
|260304-O-YU156-9239
|Resolution:
|1024x683
|Size:
|179.4 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AAE AWARDS 2025 [Image 48 of 48], by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spotlight on Achievement: Army Celebrates 2025 Acquisition Winners
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