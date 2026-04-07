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    AAE AWARDS 2025 [Image 33 of 48]

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    AAE AWARDS 2025

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Holly DeCarlo-White 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    AAE Awards 2025
    The 2025 Army Acquisition Executive’s (AAE) Excellence in Leadership Awards honored teams and individuals whose dedication and innovative spirit are crucial in providing Soldiers with a decisive edge, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (Photo by Laura Buchta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9605939
    VIRIN: 260304-O-YU156-6799
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 195.19 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AAE AWARDS 2025 [Image 48 of 48], by Holly DeCarlo-White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAASC
    DACM Office
    AAE AWARDS

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