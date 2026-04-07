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    Naval Health Research Center's Lt. Cmd. Prasad Earns Medal for Contributions to Fleet Lethality & Innovation [Image 2 of 2]

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    Naval Health Research Center's Lt. Cmd. Prasad Earns Medal for Contributions to Fleet Lethality &amp; Innovation

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Matthew Reyes 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (April 8, 2026) Capt. Kellie McMullen, commanding officer, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Lt. Cmdr. Aditya Prasad, an aerospace experimental psychologist with the command. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Reyes/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 13:54
    Photo ID: 9605718
    VIRIN: 260408-N-VK447-4853
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naval Health Research Center's Lt. Cmd. Prasad Earns Medal for Contributions to Fleet Lethality & Innovation [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naval Health Research Center's Lt. Cmd. Prasad Earns Medal for Contributions to Fleet Lethality &amp; Innovation
    Naval Health Research Center's Lt. Cmd. Prasad Earns Medal for Contributions to Fleet Lethality &amp; Innovation

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    Naval Health Research Center
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    Warfighter Performance Laboratory

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