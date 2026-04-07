Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (April 8, 2026) Capt. Kellie McMullen, commanding officer, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), presents the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Lt. Cmdr. Aditya Prasad, an aerospace experimental psychologist with the command. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Reyes/released)