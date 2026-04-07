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SAN DIEGO (April 8, 2026) Capt. Kellie McMullen, commanding officer, Naval Health Research Center (NHRC), pins Lt. Cmdr. Aditya Prasad with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. Prasad, an aerospace experimental psychologist, was recognized for his superior performance throughout 2025. Through his leadership in warfighter performance, LCDR Prasad spearheaded technological breakthroughs with wearables and VR, and demonstrated exceptional strategic foresight by securing a $100M contract to ensure long-term support for these advancements. He also mentored his team, resulting in numerous awards and high-level recognition for their direct contributions to enhancing fleet lethality. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Reyes/released)