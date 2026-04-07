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    One Team, One Fight: PAE SSP and DTRA Execute Knowledge Transfer Initiative [Image 1 of 2]

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    One Team, One Fight: PAE SSP and DTRA Execute Knowledge Transfer Initiative

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Strategic Systems Programs

    The senior advisor for strategic deterrence and Department of War engagement at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Servicemembers assigned to the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) Global Threat Reduction Directorate (GT), and Sailors from U.S. Navy Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) participate in a tour of LLNL as part of a week-long cross-program knowledge transfer March 23-27.

    The week included tours to SSP’s Program Management Office (PMO) Flight Systems’ (SPF) detachment site in California (SPF(S)), Northrop Grumman’s Marine Systems Site, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories (LLNL), Travis Air Force Base, and the USS Pampanito Museum.

    The initiative was coordinated by SSP's SPF(S) site, and brought together representatives from across the strategic deterrence enterprise to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the Trident II D5 strategic weapons system (SWS) and the elements that support the nation’s most reliable deterrence capabilities. (Photo Courtesy of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 13:59
    Photo ID: 9605717
    VIRIN: 260325-N-N1701-1002
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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