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    2026 04 09 2026 International Sniper Competition [Image 4 of 4]

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    2026 04 09 2026 International Sniper Competition

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Sniper teams and coaches from across the globe compete during the 2026 International Sniper Competition “ Target Acquisition" event April 9, 2026 at Burroughs Range on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 13:44
    Photo ID: 9605685
    VIRIN: 260409-A-YH902-3021
    Resolution: 6907x4605
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 04 09 2026 International Sniper Competition [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Benning
    Patrick A. Albright
    infantryweek
    BSC2026
    2026BSC

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