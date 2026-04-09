Sniper teams and coaches from across the globe compete during the 2026 International Sniper Competition “ Target Acquisition" event April 9, 2026 at Burroughs Range on Fort Benning, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 13:44
|Photo ID:
|9605684
|VIRIN:
|260409-A-YH902-3016
|Resolution:
|5590x3727
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 04 09 2026 International Sniper Competition [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.