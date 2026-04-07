Date Taken: 03.28.2026 Date Posted: 04.09.2026 12:19 Photo ID: 9605372 VIRIN: 260328-A-WU318-5307 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 590.86 KB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

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This work, CBRN, engineer trainees sharpen needed skills, build synergy during student-led event [Image 2 of 2], by Dawn Arden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.