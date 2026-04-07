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    CBRN, engineer trainees sharpen needed skills, build synergy during student-led event [Image 2 of 2]

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    CBRN, engineer trainees sharpen needed skills, build synergy during student-led event

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Dawn Arden 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Pvt. Christian Gonzalez, Company B, 84th Chemical Battalion trainee, leads engineer trainees with Company A, 554th Engineer Battalion, through exercises while in the Mask Confidence Chamber at Fort Leonard Wood’s Training Area 106C, during a trainee-led Mask Confidence Training event March 28, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 12:19
    Photo ID: 9605372
    VIRIN: 260328-A-WU318-5307
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 590.86 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CBRN, engineer trainees sharpen needed skills, build synergy during student-led event [Image 2 of 2], by Dawn Arden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CBRN, engineer trainees sharpen needed skills, build synergy during student-led event
    CBRN, engineer trainees sharpen needed skills, build synergy during student-led event

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