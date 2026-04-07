Pvt. Christian Gonzalez, Company B, 84th Chemical Battalion trainee, leads engineer trainees with Company A, 554th Engineer Battalion, through exercises while in the Mask Confidence Chamber at Fort Leonard Wood’s Training Area 106C, during a trainee-led Mask Confidence Training event March 28, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 12:19
|Photo ID:
|9605372
|VIRIN:
|260328-A-WU318-5307
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|590.86 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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CBRN, engineer trainees sharpen needed skills, build synergy during student-led event
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